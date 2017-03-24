Bed bugs found at two Norfolk schools

Macro photo of a bed bug (Photo: John-Reynolds, John-Reynolds)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Bed bugs have been found at two public schools in Norfolk.

Norfolk Public Schools say both incidents involved a single bed bug located in a classroom, happening at Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High School.

A school official says that based on an initial investigation, the two incidents are isolated and that it was just a coincidence they were both reported on Thursday.

Khalilah LeGrand, the senior director of communications and media relations with Norfolk Public Schools, issued the following statement:

We were made aware of two incidents of a single bed bug in a classroom at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High. Our initial investigation reveals that these are isolated incidents and only coincidentally occurred today. The appropriate bed bed protocols were followed and each school's custodian, along with a certified pest control specialist, inspected and treated the areas of concern. Administrators at both schools sent communication to parents and guardians this afternoon to make them aware of the occurrence. School staff will continue monitor the situation. We are working with each school and the community to be vigilant in keeping unwanted pests from entering the building."

