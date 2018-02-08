Bike Share is one pedal closer to Norfolk

Women try out bike share bicycles in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, DC. A similar program could soon come to Norfolk. (Photo: EVA HAMBACH)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Bike Share is one step closer to coming to the Mermaid City.

Norfolk is in the process of partnering with Zagster, a bike sharing company.

The costs of bringing the bikes to Norfolk is covered by sponsorships, of which the city is still looking for, according to a recent advertisement published.

The plan is to bring at least 100 bicycles in the spring. To rent one, you have to download an app, which you also use to unlock the bike.

"It would make it a lot easier for folks to get around town. To visit these small restaurants and bars up and down Granby," said Michael Willits.

Zagster manages rider membership and takes the lead in all operations. That includes handling liability and insurance.

A spokesman said that the first 30-minute ride is on the company. If you like it you have to add at least $3 to your account.

Before this bike share officially comes to Norfolk, city council has to be briefed on it on February 27.

