Blue Angels fly over Norfolk in honor of Naval Station Norfolk

The Blue Angels fly over the Elizabeth River in Norfolk. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Blue Angels honored Naval Station Norfolk's Centennial with a flyover along the Elizabeth River on Wednesday.

The flyover took place shortly before 5 p.m.

See Also | A Century of Service: Naval Station Norfolk, Then and Now

The formation began near the I-264 bridge in downtown Norfolk, and the six planes proceeded north along the Elizabeth River past Nauticus to Naval Station Norfolk.

The Blue Angels are also performing this weekend at the Naval Air Station Oceana Airshow.

WATCH: 13News Now presents a special report - Naval Station Norfolk: 100 Years of Service

