Blue Angels to fly over Norfolk today

Blue Angels in Seattle. (Photo: Stu Davidson Photography)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Blue Angels will honor Naval Station Norfolk's Centennial with a flyover along the Elizabeth River on Wednesday.

The flyover will happen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The formation will begin near the I-264 bridge in downtown Norfolk and the six planes will proceed north along the Elizabeth River past Nauticus to Naval Station Norfolk.

The Blue Angels are also performing this weekend at the Naval Air Station Oceana Airshow.

