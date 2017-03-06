Body found floating in water near Waterside

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water near the docks of Waterside on Monday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Waterside Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Arriving officers found the body of an unidentified man floating in the water,

Police have currently classified the case as an undetermined death and ask anyone with any information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.

