Body found inside vehicle on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man's body was found inside a vehicle in Norfolk on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. for an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Police arrived to find the body of a 47-year-old man inside the vehicle.

No other details are available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

