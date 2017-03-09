Body of man who jumped off Campostella Bridge recovered

The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police say they have recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Campostella Bridge and into the Elizabeth River.

Officer Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department told 13News Now that officers saw the man on the railing of the bridge around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They tried to talk the man down, but he jumped.

Police and Fire-Rescue marine units searched the Elizabeth River into the evening hours. By Thursday morning, the rescue turned into a recovery operation

Harbor Patrol located and recovered the man's body around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

© 2017 WVEC-TV