WVEC
Close

Body of man who jumped off Campostella Bridge recovered

Staff , WVEC 3:17 PM. EST March 09, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police say they have recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Campostella Bridge and into the Elizabeth River.

Officer Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department told 13News Now that officers saw the man on the railing of the bridge around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They tried to talk the man down, but he jumped.

Police and Fire-Rescue marine units searched the Elizabeth River into the evening hours. By Thursday morning, the rescue turned into a recovery operation

Harbor Patrol located and recovered the man's body around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories