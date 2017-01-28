Body recovered from Little Creek Water Channel

A body was recovered by police in Ocean View on Jan. 28, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the Little Creek Water Channel on Saturday.

According to police, dispatchers received a 911 call to Bay Point Marina located at 9500 30th Bay Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers arrived and recovered the body of 50-year-old Neil Donnely from the waterway.

At this time, the incident has been classified as an undetermined death.

No other details are available.

Stay with 13News Now for updates on this story.

(© 2017 WVEC)