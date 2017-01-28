Body recovered from Little Creek Water Channel

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the Little Creek Water Channel on Saturday.
According to police, dispatchers received a 911 call to Bay Point Marina located at 9500 30th Bay Street shortly before 1 p.m.
Officers arrived and recovered the body of 50-year-old Neil Donnely from the waterway.
At this time, the incident has been classified as an undetermined death.
No other details are available.
