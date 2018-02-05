Bond hearing for woman charged in teacher's death

Teniqu Cushman

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The woman charged in connection with a Norfolk teacher's murder will be in court on Monday.

A judge is expected to decide whether to grant Teniqu Cushman bond. She's charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix.

Police say she was an accomplice to Edward Shaw, the man believed to have pulled the trigger.

Hendrix was shot to death on New Year's Eve. Shaw was also shot that night. He told police he had been hit during a road rage incident, but investigators say that was a lie.

The preliminary hearing for both Shaw and Cushman is scheduled for April 11, 2017.

