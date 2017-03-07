Burfoot appeals suspension to Va. Supreme Court

Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Anthony Burfoot is asking the Virginia Supreme Court to intervene, after a circuit court judge suspended the Norfolk city treasurer.

Burfoot's attorney, Andrew Sacks, says he filed an emergency petition on Monday asking the Supreme Court to immediately review his client's suspension and the holding of his salary.

A judge had suspended Burfoot in February, months after a jury found the treasurer of six felony charges. Burfoot, who formerly served on Norfolk City Council, was convicted of taking bribes from developers in exchange for favorable votes while he was a council member.

Virginia law allows officials convicted of felonies to remain in office while the appeals process plays out, but a judge may choose to suspend a convicted official.

Sacks argued that his client was not "convicted," because a judge had not entered a judgment in the case or sentenced Burfoot.

Amelia Ortega is currently serving as acting treasurer of the City of Norfolk.

Burfoot's sentencing in federal court is scheduled for April.

