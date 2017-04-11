WVEC
Burfoot fighting for lower sentence

Staff , WVEC 6:34 AM. EDT April 12, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Anthony Burfoot continues his fight for freedom.

The Norfolk city treasurer's attorney is trying to get a recommended sentence of 17-and-a-half years thrown out of court. In its place, Burfoot would instead serve a two-year sentence.

Burfoot was found guilty of corruption and perjury back in December. Prosecutors argue a 17-year sentence is necessary, saying it sends a message and they hope it deters others from corruption.

But Burfoot's attorney says he already suffered enough.

Burfoot is also appealing his conviction and has a motions hearing Wednesday 12 in an effort to secure a new trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

