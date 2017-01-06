CA: No criminal charges for Norfolk officer involved in deadly crash

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Criminal charges will not be pursued against a Norfolk police officer involved in a deadly traffic accident.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office made the announcement Friday regarding an accident that took place May 7, 2016 at the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Surry Crescent.

After evaluation of physical evidence, witness statements, criminal statutes and case law, officials say the death of Robert Eugene Crittsinger Jr. was the result of an accident and not of a criminal act on the part of Norfolk Police Officer Justin Benson.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Gregory Underwood said a criminal charge would require proof Officer Benson acted in a manner that "endangered the life, limb, or property of another and with knowledge that the conduct would likely cause injury to another."

Benson was said to have been speeding, however, it was in performance of his duty as a police officer. He was reportedly responding to an emergency call for help regarding an active, violent crime -- a shooting in the 800 block of Graydon Avenue.