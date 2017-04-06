Calling all artists! Create public art at Norfolk Int'l Airport

Flowers at Norfolk International Airport. (Photo: Norfolk Int'l Airport)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk wants to give a talented artist a chance to create an art project at the Norfolk International Airport with a budget of $200,000.

The airport is already surrounded by beautiful gardens and neighbors the renowned Norfolk Botanical Garden.

But city officials want to go the extra mile.

The Public Art Planning Committee wants to commission an artist to design and create exterior artwork that will signal Norfolk as a friendly and welcoming city.

The committee asks that the art creatively stimulate thought and conversation, be site-specific and be relevant to Norfolk.

Anyone interested in applying has until May 4 at 2 p.m. to do so. The committee asks that you submit a letter of interest, a resume, eight artwork images and at least three references.

© 2017 WVEC-TV