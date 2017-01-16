Car goes into water near Norfolk restaurant

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are working to fish out a car that went into the water in Norfolk on Monday morning.

Dispatch received a call about the vehicle at 8:19, which was seen stuck in the water near Mack's Barge restaurant. Crews arrived at Virginia Avenue and Mayflower Road to remove the vehicle from the water.

No one was inside. It's not clear what led to the accident.

