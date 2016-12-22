Chesapeake man cited by police for bringing loaded gun to Norfolk Airport

(Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been cited by police after TSA agents spotted a loaded gun on him at the Norfolk International Airport.

TSA officers detected the .22 caliber gun as the Chesapeake man was entering the airport checkpoint on December 21st.

The handgun was allegedly loaded with five bullets.

This is just one of several recent gun related citations that have been issued at Norfolk Airport this year.

The Transportation Security Administration wants to remind travelers that passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. The gun must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

For more information how to travel with a gun click here.