City of Norfolk holding job fair

Staff , WVEC 5:54 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- City of Norfolk hopes to fill dozens of open positions through a job fair. 

The city is looking for mechanics, lifeguards, engineers, tree trimmers and more. 

A job fair has been scheduled for the Public Works, Utilities, Recreation, Park & Open space departments. 

The job fair will happen between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Scope Exhibition Hall. 

