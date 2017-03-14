City of Norfolk holding job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- City of Norfolk hopes to fill dozens of open positions through a job fair.
The city is looking for mechanics, lifeguards, engineers, tree trimmers and more.
A job fair has been scheduled for the Public Works, Utilities, Recreation, Park & Open space departments.
The job fair will happen between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Scope Exhibition Hall.
