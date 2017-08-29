City of Norfolk opens garage ahead of anticipated tidal flooding

(Photo: Google Earth)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk residents can park at the York Street garage for free starting at noon, as crews prepare for anticipated tidal flooding.

The garage is located at 215 W. York Street.

The opening comes as a coastal storm is expected to bring minor flooding to the area.

The city encourages drivers to avoid high water. Stranded vehicles block roadways and only add to traffic delays once the water recedes.

