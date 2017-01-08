NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk has extended its deadline for free parking at the Waterside, York and Boush Street parking garages.
Originally, free parking was set to end at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. It has been extended to 12 p.m.
Here are the garage locations:
The Waterside Garage
- 50 Martin's Lane, Norfolk, Va.
Boush Street Garage
- 112 West City Hall Ave., Norfolk, Va.
York Street Garage
- 215 W. York Street, Norfolk, Va.
Drivers will take a ticket upon entry, but the exit gates will remain open.
