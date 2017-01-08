City of Norfolk (Photo: www.norfolk.gov)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk has extended its deadline for free parking at the Waterside, York and Boush Street parking garages.

Originally, free parking was set to end at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. It has been extended to 12 p.m.

Here are the garage locations:

The Waterside Garage 50 Martin's Lane, Norfolk, Va.

Boush Street Garage 112 West City Hall Ave., Norfolk, Va.

York Street Garage 215 W. York Street, Norfolk, Va.



Drivers will take a ticket upon entry, but the exit gates will remain open.