City of Norfolk extends deadline for free parking at three downtown garages

Staff , WVEC 12:05 PM. EST January 08, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk has extended its deadline for free parking at the Waterside, York and Boush Street parking garages.

Originally, free parking was set to end at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. It has been extended to 12 p.m.

Here are the garage locations:

  • The Waterside Garage
    • 50 Martin's Lane, Norfolk, Va.
  • Boush Street Garage
    • 112 West City Hall Ave., Norfolk, Va.
  • York Street Garage
    • 215 W. York Street, Norfolk, Va.

Drivers will take a ticket upon entry, but the exit gates will remain open.


