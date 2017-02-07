Cleanup underway after cement truck spills load in Norfolk

Crews cleanup a cement spill in Norfolk (Photo: Crystal Harper, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are cleaning up an intersection after a cement truck spilled some of its load onto the road in Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard. An officer on scene says the cement truck did not overturn, but some cement did fall out of the vehicle, which is causing delays.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

