Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Colonna's Shipyard is getting nearly $400,000. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner tell us the money will be used to buy a small crane.

Colonna's Shipyard will use that crane to fix government-owned and commercial vessels.

