Company at center of federal investigation gave thousands to McCabe's campaigns

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe received at least $10,000 from Correct Care Solutions (CCS) and some of its top executives during the course of several years.

Campaign records show the Nashville-based company contributed to McCabe’s campaign for sheriff and his run for mayor in 2016.

A federal investigation is underway, questioning the relationship between CCS and McCabe. 13News Now obtained copies of federal subpoenas that list kinds of paperwork for which investigators are looking. They requested several documents detailing possible gifts or campaign contributions from the company

All of the campaign donations are public information, and all were registered properly, so none of this is illegal. 13News Now spoke to several lawyers who said that the situation does raise some questions.

Investigators also are looking for gifts of more than $100 given to McCabe or other Norfolk Sheriff’s Office employees by CCS. The subpoena references air travel, professional sporting events, concerts, hotel expenses, and the use of a condominium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Correct Care Solutions’ Web Site states:

We are an international leader in public healthcare with nearly 11,000 professionals working in 38 states across the U.S. and Australia. We provide medical and behavioral health services for nearly 250,000 patients located in state hospitals, forensic treatment and civil commitment centers, as well as local, state and federal correctional facilities.

McCabe held his position as sheriff for 23 years. He announced his retirement in December 2016.

McCabe said he would step down from the role effective February 1, 2017.



