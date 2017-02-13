Construction to begin on second-tallest building in Norfolk

Rendering of the new Harbor's Edge in the Fort Norfolk section of Norfolk (Photo: Harbor's Edge)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Construction will begin this fall on the City of Norfolk's tallest residential building.

It will be a luxury retirement complex. The 27-story "River Tower" will reach 326 fee, making it the second tallest building in Norfolk.

It is a $100 million expansion of the Harbor's Edge Community, and it will house 138 senior apartments.

The first residents could move in sometime in 2019, with completion in 2020.

As for the tallest building in Norfolk, that would be the Dominion Tower, which stands at 340 feet.

