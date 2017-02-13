WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Construction to begin on second-tallest building in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 2:40 PM. EST February 13, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Construction will begin this fall on the City of Norfolk's tallest residential building.

It will be a luxury retirement complex. The 27-story "River Tower" will reach 326 fee, making it the second tallest building in Norfolk.

It is a $100 million expansion of the Harbor's Edge Community, and it will house 138 senior apartments.

From 2015: Skyscraper latest project planned for Fort Norfolk

The first residents could move in sometime in 2019, with completion in 2020.

As for the tallest building in Norfolk, that would be the Dominion Tower, which stands at 340 feet.

(© 2017 WVEC)

WVEC

Skyscraper latest project planned for Fort Norfolk

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories