WVEC
Close

Craft distillery to open January 2018

Staff , WVEC 8:30 AM. EST December 27, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A new micro-distillery tasting room will open next month in Norfolk. 

Dead Reckoning Distillery is a small-batch rum maker. The tasting room opens Jan. 12 according to their website.

The new business is located at 312 W 24th Street.

"Dead Reckoning uses only quality ingredients for our rum. Our products have been hand crafted with a little bit of us in every bottle," a section on the distillery's website states. 

The distillery will also offer tours.

For more information, click HERE.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories