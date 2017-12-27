Craft distillery to open January 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A new micro-distillery tasting room will open next month in Norfolk.
Dead Reckoning Distillery is a small-batch rum maker. The tasting room opens Jan. 12 according to their website.
The new business is located at 312 W 24th Street.
"Dead Reckoning uses only quality ingredients for our rum. Our products have been hand crafted with a little bit of us in every bottle," a section on the distillery's website states.
The distillery will also offer tours.
