Craft distillery to open January 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A new micro-distillery tasting room will open next month in Norfolk.

Dead Reckoning Distillery is a small-batch rum maker. The tasting room opens Jan. 12 according to their website.

The new business is located at 312 W 24th Street.

"Dead Reckoning uses only quality ingredients for our rum. Our products have been hand crafted with a little bit of us in every bottle," a section on the distillery's website states.

The distillery will also offer tours.

