NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters took on a house fire in Norfolk early Monday morning.

Crews were called out to Wellington Court just before 3:30 a.m. When they got there, flames were shooting through the roof.

Nobody was inside at the time.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the fire.

