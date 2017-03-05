Crews battle two-alarm fire in Norfolk

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters say no one was injured during a two-alarm fire in Norfolk Saturday night.

The fire started in a detached garage on Sewell's Point Road and quickly spread to two nearby structures. Crews were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

The garage where the fire originated is said to be a total loss, with the other two structures sustaining significant damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

