Crews battle two-alarm fire in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 9:15 AM. EST March 05, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters say no one was injured during a two-alarm fire in Norfolk Saturday night.

The fire started in a detached garage on Sewell's Point Road and quickly spread to two nearby structures. Crews were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

The garage where the fire originated is said to be a total loss, with the other two structures sustaining significant damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

