Crews make progress on beach nourishment project in Norfolk

Ocean View, Norfolk, VA (Photo: LaSalle Blanks 13NewsNow)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Inch by inch, crews are making progress on the Ocean View Beach Replenishment project.

The project consists of placing 1.2 million cubic yards of sand, widening the beach at the Willoughby Spit to 60 feet and creating a berm five feet above meal low water along 7.3 miles of the shoreline.

The project will span the shoreline from the tip of Willoughby Spit near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the federal navigation project at Little Creek Inlet.

As of March 13, the project is about 18% complete.

You can follow the progress of the project here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV