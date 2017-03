The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Rescue crews are searching the Elizabeth River after a man jumped off the Campostella Bridge Wednesday morning.

Officer Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department told 13News Now that officers saw the man on the railing of the bridge around 11:30 a.m. They tried to talk the man down, but he jumped.

© 2017 WVEC-TV