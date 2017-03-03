Decline in enrollment could lead to dozens of teacher cuts in Norfolk

Teacher pointing to raised hands in classroom (Photo: Jupiterimages, (c) Jupiterimages)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – Dozens of teacher positions in Norfolk could be eliminated because of a decline in enrollment.

Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Melinda Boone presented her proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2018 to the school board this week. Her spending plan for FY 2017-2018 is about $328 million. That’s $6 million more than the approved FY 2016-2017 budget.

The proposal would eliminate more than 60 full-time positions including 34 classroom teacher positions. Forty-four teacher assistant positions would be added.

Norfolk School Board Member Tanya Bhasin told 13News Now there are a multitude of reasons for the decline in enrollment such as a decrease in Norfolk’s birth rate. The school division is working to get more definitive data about the decline in the coming months.



