Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week starts next week!

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ready to experience great dining at awesome prices?

Well, it sounds like Downtown Restaurant Week is just for you!

The ever-popular week runs from January 15 to January 22. Downtown restaurants offer price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $25 or $35 and lunch for $12.

Click here to see participating restaurants, menu offerings and parking information. Reservations are highly recommended.

“Our award-winning Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to sample our distinct cuisine scene,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council. “Participating restaurants get creative with special menus and pairings with wines from Torres and specialty cocktails from Silver Fox.”

Downtown Norfolk's Park Happy initiative provides free two-hour meter parking after 6 p.m. and on weekends.