Dozens gather for Jallikattu protest outside PETA headquarters in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of people traveled to Hampton Roads from all across the world to protest outside of the PETA headquarters.

The Jallikattu protest was organized in response to the organizations ban on ancient Indian Bull-taming festival.

Jallikattu has been practiced for thousands of years but in 2014 the sport was reportedly outlawed by the Indian Supreme Court following objections from animal rights activist who say it is cruel.

The ban was upheld in court in January.

Protesters stood outside of PETA headquarters in Norfolk, telling 13News Now they are protesting the organizations influence on the court decisions.

