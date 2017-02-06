Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Waterside District ahead of April opening

(Photo: http://www.watersidedistrict.com/)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking for a job? Consider applying for one at the new Waterside District.

The entertainment complex is set to open in April 2017.

Among the businesses coming to Waterside District, are Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, The Fudgery, Cogans Pizza, Carolina Cupcakery, Star Hill Brewery, and Chipotle.

In November, hundreds lined up in hopes of scoring a job. Yet, dozens of positions remain advertised as unfilled on the Waterside District website.

Click here to see what jobs still need to be filled.

(© 2017 WVEC)