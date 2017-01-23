WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Driver arrested for DUI after sedan and tow truck crash on I-264

Staff , WVEC 12:47 PM. EST January 23, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Troopers have arrested and charged a driver with DUI after two vehicles collided Monday morning on I-264 westbound. 

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, troopers responded to a crash around 9:25 a.m. where a two truck and sedan collided, causing the sedan to overturn.

This happened in the westbound lanes of I-264 near Military Hwy. 

The sedan driver was charged with driving under the influence.

There's no word on if any injuries took place. 

We're working to gather more details at this time.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories