Driver arrested for DUI after sedan and tow truck crash on I-264

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Troopers have arrested and charged a driver with DUI after two vehicles collided Monday morning on I-264 westbound.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, troopers responded to a crash around 9:25 a.m. where a two truck and sedan collided, causing the sedan to overturn.

This happened in the westbound lanes of I-264 near Military Hwy.

The sedan driver was charged with driving under the influence.

There's no word on if any injuries took place.

We're working to gather more details at this time.

