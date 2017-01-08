Driver charged after car flips over jersey wall near Harbor Park

Car flips over jersey wall near Harbor Park in Norfolk on Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing charges after a car flipped over a jersey wall Sunday in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police received a call just before 7 p.m. to investigate a vehicle that had flipped over a jersey wall while heading eastbound on I-264, west of Campostella Road, in Norfolk.

State troopers say a black 2012 Infiniti G37x landed on its roof just below the interstate at Rosey Way and Park Avenue.

The accident happened when the driver, Seth Adam Moore, of Norfolk, lost control of the vehicle, skidded and ran onto the shoulder which was banked with snow. The vehicle then rode the snow bank over the jersey wall and landed upside down, before flipping back onto all four tires, according to Virginia State Police.

Moore complained of neck and back injuries, but was not seriously injured. The passenger was not injured, but still received medical evaluation.