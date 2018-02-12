Driver charged with DUI, accused of crashing into restaurant worker in Norfolk

John H. Vanderwilt (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A restaurant worker was hurt seriously after an SUV hit him in Downtown Norfolk Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of Plume and Granby streets around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the driver lost control of the SUV and hit Jonathan Cox, who was standing on the sidewalk. 13News Now has learned Cox worked at Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint.

The restaurant was closed Sunday night as a result of the incident.

On Monday, officers said they charged the driver, John H. Vanderwilt of Chesapeake, with Driving Under the Influence.

Cox remains in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.





