Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed EVMS student

A driver charged in connection to a car wreck that killed a first-year medical school student pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Thomas Neil Walters faced charges of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence.

Walters was responsible for a three-car crash on April 23, 2016 that ended the life of 23-year-old Nancy Kelly.

Kelly, who graduated from Virginia Wesleyan College, was a student at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Walters' sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20.

As a condition of Walters' plea agreement, he will spend no more than six years in jail.

