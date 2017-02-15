Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed EVMS student

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver charged in connection to a car wreck that killed a first-year medical school student pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Thomas Neil Walters faced charges of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence.
Walters was responsible for a three-car crash on April 23, 2016 that ended the life of 23-year-old Nancy Kelly.
Kelly, who graduated from Virginia Wesleyan College, was a student at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Walters' sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20.
As a condition of Walters' plea agreement, he will spend no more than six years in jail.
