Police: Alcohol factor in crash that left driver pinned in Norfolk

Emergency crews worked to free a man who was pinned inside a car in the 3400 block of East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk on February 14, 2017.

Staff , WVEC 11:06 AM. EST February 14, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a man trapped inside an SUV Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a wreck in the 3400 block of East Princess Anne Road at 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned 2016 Jeep Compass.

Investigators said it left the roadway and then hit a curb before flipping.

Norfolk Fire Rescue was able to free the 32-year-old driver from the SUV. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries; however, police expected him to survive.

Investigators said charges are pending against the driver.

(© 2017 WVEC)


