(Photo: https://festevents.org, ©Keith Lanpher 2015)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Festevents has announced a series of events aimed at promoting the accessibility of Elizabeth River Trail to bikers, walkers and joggers.

The events range from bicycle meet ups and cinema in the park, to a full bike parade.

The events kick off on May 19, which is National Bike to Work Day.

