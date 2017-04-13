Everything you can eat at The Market inside new Waterside District

(Photo: Zverjako, Kristina)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With less than a month until the official grand opening of the new Waterside District, we now have a list of the culinary experiences the new entertainment hub will bring to the table.

The Market, located at the heart of the re-designed building, covers 30,000 square-feet. The communal hub will feature a stage for live music, festivals and family attractions, as well as a giant LED screen.

It will feature nearly a dozen eateries and bars including:

The hub of The Market is Starr Hill Market Bar , a beautifully designed custom bar with over 48 craft beer options on tap. Starr Hill Market Bar will celebrate Virginia craft beer and will debut signature craft beer seasonally throughout the year.

Rappahannock Oyster Co. originates from Topping, Virginia, and is recognized for its flavorful cuisine, family history and sustainable oyster farming practices. In keeping with the company’s mission to provide “good food grown well,” Rappahannock Oyster Co. will serve up locally grown oysters.

A Hampton Roads favorite, Cogan's Pizza will feature two signature wood-burning pizza ovens in full view of their guests. Known for serving uniquely topped pizzas with an optional spicy sauce, Cogan’s Pizza at Waterside District will be its third location.

The Local consists of some of the best names in Virginia including Pino's Meatballs, Martin's Soulfood, Big Al's Wings and Morty's Deli . Serving up appetizers, soups and sandwiches, it's the perfect place to stop and eat or when you're on the go.

At Luk Fu chefs will weave together ingredients imported from Japan, Thailand, Korea, China and Vietnam with locally-grown produce, poultry, seafood and meats to create an excitingly diverse menu. Featured menu items include sushi, ramen and dim sum, with a large selection of soups and noodles.

The Mix offers large, customized, made-to-order salads with fresh produce, premium ingredients and homemade dressings. The Mix is committed to providing their customers with a delicious, convenient and healthy dining experience.

Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse market stall will serve an abbreviated menu of Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse favorites, ideal for dining in, taking back to the office for lunch, or stopping by on the way home to grab a pound of fresh-cut meat and a few sides for dinner.

Rocky Mountain Grill features the best of The Market. Guests will be able to order items from all menus in a traditional full-service dining setting. The Grill features a large outdoor patio with a full service bar, a communal fireplace and spectacular views of the Elizabeth River.

Norfolk Coffee and Tea Co. will be serving up coffee and hot teas with pastries and hand-crafted desserts provided by Carolina Cupcakery, a well-known bakery in the Hampton Roads area that has received national acclaim for appearing on two seasons of the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars.

Norfolk Coffee and Tea has been roasting gourmet coffees in Norfolk for three generations and proudly serves 100% Arabica coffees.

VIN ( pronounced ‘vine’ ), an eclectic wine bar, will feature a small plates menu including a cheese and charcuterie board, baked mussels, apple and manchego paninis and other delicious bites paired with wines. VIN will cater to a range of different tastes and budgets and will offer wines by the glass or bottle.

Waterside District will open with private charitable events in late April, and will open to the public on May 4. The Grand Opening celebration is set for May 11-14, which Weezer is set to headline.

© 2017 WVEC-TV