Family sheds tears, hoping for safe return of mother

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) -- A family is trying to be strong after more than a week after a mother of three seemed to vanish.

Monday, relatives of Reshaunda Gerald gathered together and prayed.

“Keep us sane, Lord!” exclaimed Gerald's cousin, Arviette Cason.

“She texts me all the time, and let me tell you, my daughter is a Facebook addict. She’s not on Facebook or anything. That’s why I know something’s the matter,” said Gerald's mother, Shaunte Gerald.

Family members told 13News Now Reshaunda is well known in the Hampton Roads community and that she loves children and oversees a youth step team.

“Everybody knows my daughter is not going to leave her children,” shared Shaunte.

Reshaunda Gerald

Relatives said there are rumors circulating about Gerald's disappearance, but they are sure she left home to pay a water bill in Downtown Norfolk on January 4th.

They don't believe a police report that said Gerald last was seen in Norfolk near Olney Road and Lincoln Street. They think she’s with someone.

“Allegedly her ex,” offered Cason.

Gerald's family members said Norfolk police detectives told them not to provide media with any more information, fearful that it would compromise their investigation.

Loved ones hope the mother of three still is in the Hampton Roads area, but they can’t be sure.

“Somebody, just help me," an emotional Shaunte said. "Please, let me know where she is."

