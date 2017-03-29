FBI investigating McCabe's connection to ODU

Bob McCabe (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- There are new developments in the federal probe into the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, and former Sheriff Bob McCabe.

A spokeswoman at Old Dominion University tells us they got a federal subpoena relating to McCabe, but and won't be releasing the details.

During McCabe's time as sheriff, he provided private security for the university. According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the security was away trips for football coach Bobby Wilder.

McCabe also sponsored various school fundraisers.

Just last month Norfolk's new sheriff Joe Baron asked for an audit of the office. The state auditor responded, saying its outside of their normal scope of duties.

