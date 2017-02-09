Feds investigate McCabe, issue subpoena to Norfolk City Attorney's Office

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now confirmed Thursday that the federal government is investigating former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe and issued at least one subpoena in the case.

City Attorney Bernard Pishko said that his office received the subpoena recently. The subpoena requests information about contracts Norfolk City Jail had outside vendors and the the jail's finances.

