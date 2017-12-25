Fire breaks out in Norfolk apartment on Christmas day

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire broke out in a Norfolk apartment bedroom on Christmas day.

According to the fire department, the fire occurred at the 300 block of Yarmouth Street around 8:30 p.m.

Crews arrived four minutes after the call and they found smoke and water on the floor in the hallway. The occupant of the apartment was being assisted outside by another resident.

The occupant was transported to Norfolk general Hospital for further evaluation.

Fire crews claim the building's sprinkler system controlled and extinguished the fire.

No one else was injured. Smoke and fire damage was limited to the affected bedroom, however water damaged affected several other 1st floor apartments and the ceiling of the basement parking garage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

