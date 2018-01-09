Flames tear through Norfolk home overnight

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Flames ripped through a Norfolk home late Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Muskogee Avenue, just off of Tidewater Drive.

When our photographer pulled up, firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

They tell us nobody was home at the time of the fire, and nobody had to go to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Its cause is under investigation.

