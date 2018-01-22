Free financial management classes available in Norfolk

How saving money can backfire. (Photo: Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're having trouble controlling your finances, and are in need of assistance, Bank On Hampton Roads is stepping up to help.

The group is offering new classes to teach you money basics.

"Folks learn anything from how to manage a crisis, so if there's not enough money at the end of the month to pay all of your bills, we work with folks to help them understand how you navigate through that crisis," explains Susan Perry, who oversees Norfolk's Poverty Reduction Plan.

Perry says that during the 10 months of the class, she has seen people reduce their debt by over $10,000.

During the classes, all information is kept confidential.

