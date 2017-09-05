Free program helps Norfolk adults finish high school online

(Photo: PhotoObjects.net, Thinkstock Photos, © Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Public Library is now offering a free program that will help adults age 20 and over earn a high school diploma for free.

Kelly Straub, the spokesperson for the Norfolk Public Library, says currently more than 19,000 Norfolk residents over the age of 25 have less than a high school diploma.

“Earning a high school diploma is a life-changing achievement,” said Sonal Rastogi, Director of Norfolk Public Library. “By offering Career Online High School, we’re empowering our residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”

Career Online High School, is an accredited, private online school district specifically designed to reengage adults into the eduction system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.

