Free trees, shrubs to given out to Norfolk residents on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hundreds of trees and shrubs will be available for adoption on Saturday, January 27.

The City of Norfolk's annual Jam'n Jamz event encourages residents to put their green thumbs to work and help increase size of the city's tree canopy.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ernie Morgan Center.

The following trees will be available, with a limit of two per household:

Apple (2 varieties)

Perdue pear

Celestial fig

Plum (2 varieties)

Persimmon (2 varieties)

Pawpaw

Gold Nugget Loquat

Hazelnut (2 varieties)

Blackberry (2 varieties)

Pawnee Pecan

Angel red pomegranate

Blueberries (5 varieties)

Arctic Kiwi

If planting a tree is not an option, you can pick up a shrub.

Residents have to agree to plant and maintain the tree.

