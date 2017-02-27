Ghent residents organizing Neighborhood Watch group

(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ghent Neighborhood League and the Norfolk Police Department are working together to start up a Neighborhood Watch Group.

Tyler Sherwin, posted about the initiative on the NextDoor East Ghent community thread.

"I am looking for neighbors on every street in East Ghent to take on an active role in keeping their street informed," wrote Sherwin.

The idea comes amid concerns over crime in the Ghent community. The hope is to better communication between residents and police.

"There are three major roles the neighborhood volunteers need to fill in order for a Neighborhood Watch to function properly: one Coordinator, several Block Captains, and numerous 'Watchers'," Jo Ann Hughes, the public information officer for the Norfolk Police Department, wrote in an email to 13News Now.

Anyone interested in the initiative is encouraged to join the conversation on their community threat through NextDoor.

(© 2017 WVEC)