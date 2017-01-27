Gov. McAuliffe speaks at Norfolk Academy Convocation

Terry McAuliffe is the 72nd governor of Virginia, taking office in 2014. (Photo: YAMIL LAGE, AFP/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe delivered the keynote address at Norfolk Academy's Convocation today.

Officials say this school year is particularly significant for Virginia’s oldest independent school, which was chartered on November 13, 1728: The entering first graders are the Class of 2028, so they will graduate as the school celebrates its tricentennial anniversary.

“We are honored to welcome Governor McAuliffe, and doubly honored that he was willing to reschedule. His visit underscores this important and historic occasion for Virginia’s first school and the eighth oldest school in the United States,” Mr. Manning said. “It is even more meaningful as we offer a ceremonial welcome to Norfolk Academy’s 300th anniversary class.”

After the ceremony, McAuliffe spoke with the media about recent events; highlighting issues such as light rail money that had gone to Virginia Beach, the state budget and President Trumps initiatives, including sequestration and Obamacare.

(© 2017 WVEC)