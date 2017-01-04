Graffiti spraypainted onto MacArthur Memorial

Graffiti was spraypainted overnight on the MacArthur Memorial (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for defacing the MacArthur Memorial overnight in Norfolk.

The word "Anarchy" was crudely spray painted on the memorial's wall. Cleanup workers are now removing the vandalism.

Police believe the vandalism took place some time between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The MacArthur Memorial was founded in 1964 as a museum dedicated to the life and times of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who is buried in the Memorial's rotunda with his wife Jean.

At the end of World War II, General MacArthur pressed for a lasting peace and hoped "a better world" would come out of the "blood and carnage of the past -- a world dedicated to the dignity of man and the fulfillment of his most cherished wish for freedom, tolerance and justice."

If you have any information about the vandalism, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

