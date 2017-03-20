Grant helps plan Norfolk's future waterfront

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) Norfolk is getting a big chunk of change to help plan the future of its waterfront.

It's the first step to bring new development to parts of the city that border Downtown.

The grant money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency, and could help clean up parts of the city.

We're talking about two areas: first, Harbor Park and Tidewater Gardens on the east side of downtown. The other is Fort Norfolk, which sits between The Hague and the Elizabeth River.

Both are defined by the EPA as brownfield sites; they're former industrial sites that could contain a hazardous substance or pollutant. At one time they had metal foundries, machine shops, rail yards, and steel facilities.

Many of these are in areas with high poverty rates and more than 1,800 deteriorating housing units.

On Tuesday night, the city will accept a $200,000 grant that will assess those areas for cleanup and revitalization.

Norfolk brownfields site cleanup grant

© 2017 WVEC-TV